Real-life Martha slams Richard Gadd's claims in Netflix's ‘Baby Reindeer'

Real-life Martha has spoken out against writer and actor Richard Gadd’s claims in Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’

She says she has received "death threats as a result of his show" adding that the hit series "is a gross intrusion into my privacy."

"I don't want people to know where I live but I will not be silenced," she asserted to the Daily Record.

In Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Gadd reenacts a disturbing time in his real life when he was stalked by a fan during his rise to fame in the stand-up comedy business.

The events in the show date back to a decade ago, when the comedian still worked as a bartender in London. Per his account, the stalking began when a woman came to the bar and he offered her a cup of tea on the house after she said she couldn’t afford to pay for it.

"At its peak, it was almost unbearable," Gadd told Channel 4.

The woman, who’s a 58-year-old living in London, added: "I was in Richard Gadd's company on occasions but I didn't stalk him like he claims. His story is a gross intrusion into my privacy. I haven't seen him for 12 years."

"I'm the victim here, not Richard Gadd. I've had death threats as a result of his show despite the fact that a lot of the things he claimed are just not true," she claimed. "Someone online said, 'If I find you I will kill you'. A guy in North Carolina said that he and other people were going to stalk me like I am supposed to have stalked Gadd."