Prince Harry displays King Charles inspired ‘war hero' mode in new video

Prince Harry dressed for the occasion on Thursday to present the US soldier of the year award, putting his own medals on full display.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recorded a video message in his Montecito home. The video was played to the audience at the event and later shared by the Military Times.

In his message, he praised winner Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks and called her a "beacon of inspiration".

In the video, he sported his four medals - his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, his Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Taking a good look at his body language, Judi James told The Mirror, "Like his father, Harry spoke with a horizontal widening of the lower lip to again suggest a military background and at the end of his speech he performed a very authoritative finger-point to the camera to tell the audience ‘It’s for you’."

"While the military heroes on stage at this US Service Members of the Year awards sported service ribbons on their uniforms, Harry popped up on screen in the smartest of designer suits with a fully splayed chest of gleaming medals dangling and catching the lights,” she noted.

Judi remarked: "This was Harry in full war-hero mode himself, slipping into military body language just as easily as he can, chameleon-like, slip into other princely personas depending on who he is meeting.‌”

She further explained: “Harry stood upright facing the camera with an admirable lack of any obvious signs that he was reading from a script. He bounced lightly on his heels and his elbows bounced lightly against his ribs as his head tilted from side to side and his eyes narrowed or opened like a true motivational military leader."‌