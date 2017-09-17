Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
Web Desk

Villagers make a giant tech code using trees in China

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

People in Xilinshui village, in the northern Hebei province of China, have created a giant QR code from trees to raise its profile, South China Morning Post reported.

The code, which has been created using 130,000 Chinese junipers, can also be scanned from above on a phone or tablet.

The visitors who capture the code will be connected to village's tourism account on WeChat.

The vast design measures 227m (744ft) along each side, and the trees are between 80cm and 2.5m in height. 

Photo: Xinhua

In 2015, the village was named the most beautiful village of the province and received a grant 1.1 million yuan ($168,000; £124,00) for development purposes.

QR codes are becoming an increasingly popular way to make cashless payments in China. The little codes, made from a pattern of black-and-white squares, can store information - for example, the cost of an item, or cooking instructions for a food.

Sometimes the codes are found on waiters’ shirts so happy customers can tip them.

