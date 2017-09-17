People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sunday said people have dismissed conspiracies against ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, as her party took a significant lead in the much-hyped by-election in NA-120, Lahore-III.

She congratulated workers and supporters for voting in favour of her party in the by-polls.

"I congratulate you PML-N tigers," she said, while speaking to supporters in Model Town. "Nawaz Sharif called me, your mother called me before arriving here and asked me to thank people of the constituency."

Maryam Nawaz addressing the party supporters at 180/H Model Town – Online

The PML-N leader said the people in the constituency have proven that they love Nawaz Sharif, adding that now it was the time for opponents to cry.



She urged people to thank Almighty Allah for "honouring their mother and leader Nawaz Sharif".

The PML-N leader said on one side PML-N was standing alone and on the other there were forces, which repeatedly target an elected prime minister.

"You took the brunt of the attack against Nawaz Sharif," the former first daughter said, while hailing people of the constituency. "The forces which were surrounding Nawaz Sharif have been defeated."

The people rejected "court verdict based on injustice," and announced their decision, she said.

“Your 60 thousand votes equal six million votes and it was your love for Nawaz Sharif that these forces were failed today. The decision of the people is that our prime minister is Nawaz Sharif."

She also alleged that her party's supporters were picked up at night, some of whom she mentioned were still missing.

"Amjad Nazeer Butt was picked up at night and so far there is no clue of him. Several of our local office-bearers, with their faces covered with black cloth, were picked up overnight and they called from unknown numbers."

Towards the end of her speech, Maryam vowed to serve the people of the constituency and be available to them for resolution of their issues round the clock.