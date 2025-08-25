Saeed Ghani's brother remanded in police custody in govt employee assault case





Police present Farhan Ghani before ATC in Karachi on August 25, 2025. — Geo News

Ghani, others sent on physical remand till Aug 28.

Court questions police on applying ATC in case.

Farhan Ghani says action was within his role.



KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday remanded Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani, younger brother of Sindh local government minister Saeed Ghani, into police custody till August 28 in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on a government official.

Farhan Ghani surrendered himself before the police after FIR was registered against him at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint of a government employee, Hafiz Sohail, who alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Sharae Faisal on August 22.

The FIR named Farhan and his five associates under charges of attempted murder and terrorism, along with other provisions of the law.

Police produced Ghani and his associates in ATC Court at Karachi Central Jail for presentation in the assault case.

During today’s proceedings, the court asked the Investigating Officer (IO) to name and explain the charges against the accused.

To which, the IO said that Ghani and others had assaulted the government official while they were working under the police security. The prosecution also sought 14 days’ physical remand for more investigation from the accused.

Farhan Ghani, however, denied the charges, saying he was merely passing by when he noticed the road being dug up.

As Town Chairman, he claimed it was within his authority to question any “unauthorised activity.”

"I only asked them to show the permission letter [NOC]. When they didn’t, I asked them to stop. I did not assault anyone," Farhan Ghani told the court.

After hearing arguments, the court granted physical remand until August 28 and ordered police to present a progress report and the accused at the next hearing.