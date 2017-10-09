Haris Sohail makes record, achieves best single over figures

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-rounder Haris Sohail achieved a unique feat on Monday by claiming three wickets in his single-over spell in Dubai Test.

Haris came to deliver the 26th over of Sri Lanka’s 2nd innings of the Test as they were struggling at 95 for 7.

The 28-year bowler got the wicket of Herath on the first ball of his over. After conceding a single he got another wicket when Mendis was caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off the fourth delivery of the over.

Haris then got the wicket of Fernando on the last ball of his over to finish his single-over bowling spell with 3 wickets for 1 run.

Haris Sohail’s memorable 3-wickets over also bundled Sri Lanka’s second innings for 96 runs.

The bowling figure 1-0-1-3 by Haris Sohail is now the best ever by a bowler who has bowled just one over in the innings.

Previously Ramnaresh Sarwan of West Indies got the bowling figures of 1-0-1-2 at Bridgetown Test against India in 2002.