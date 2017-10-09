Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Haris Sohail makes record, achieves best single over figures

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Oct 09, 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-rounder Haris Sohail achieved a unique feat on Monday by claiming three wickets in his single-over spell in Dubai Test.

Haris came to deliver the 26th over of Sri Lanka’s 2nd innings of the Test as they were struggling at 95 for 7.

The 28-year bowler got the wicket of Herath on the first ball of his over. After conceding a single he got another wicket when Mendis was caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off the fourth delivery of the over.

Haris then got the wicket of Fernando on the last ball of his over to finish his single-over bowling spell with 3 wickets for 1 run. 

Haris Sohail’s memorable 3-wickets over also bundled Sri Lanka’s second innings for 96 runs.

The bowling figure 1-0-1-3 by Haris Sohail is now the best ever by a bowler who has bowled just one over in the innings. 

Previously Ramnaresh Sarwan of West Indies got the bowling figures of 1-0-1-2 at Bridgetown Test against India in 2002.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Starc urges Aussie fans to unleash hell on Stokes

Starc urges Aussie fans to unleash hell on Stokes

 Updated an hour ago
Sarfraz instructed me to bowl fierce, I tried and succeeded, says Wahab

Sarfraz instructed me to bowl fierce, I tried and succeeded, says Wahab

 Updated 7 hours ago
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet on NFL protests

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet on NFL protests

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport

Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Serbia reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Georgia

Serbia reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Georgia

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iceland become smallest country to qualify for World Cup

Iceland become smallest country to qualify for World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ronaldo and Messi lead the way on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Ronaldo and Messi lead the way on Ballon d'Or shortlist

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ireland stun Wales to seal World Cup playoff spot

Ireland stun Wales to seal World Cup playoff spot

 Updated 7 hours ago
'This time we've got Ronaldo', Pepe warns Swiss

'This time we've got Ronaldo', Pepe warns Swiss

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement