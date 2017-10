NBP earns Rs61.31bn profit in nine months

KARACHI: A meeting of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) board of directors was held in Karachi on Friday, which approved the financial results.



The NBP earned Rs61.31 billion profit in nine months, while its per share income remained Rs6.90.

The volume of the bank's financial accounts exceeded Rs2200 billion recording a 12.5 per cent increase.