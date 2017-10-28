Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 28 2017
By
Web Desk

12 detained as LEAs conduct raids in Karachi, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Sialkot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 28, 2017

KARACHI: At least 12 alleged suspects were taken into custody late Friday night during various raids carried out in different cities of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Seven suspects were detained following a search operation in Karachi's Mominabad locale, police sources revealed, adding that the arrestees include street criminals, dacoits, and drug sellers.

FIA raids

Operations conducted Friday night in Gujranwala, Chiniot, and Sialkot led to the arrest of four suspects, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stated.

The four suspects — who have been held for further questioning — are said to be involved in cases of fraud and human smuggling, officials of the agency commented.

Suspect detained from passenger bus

One man was arrested Friday night in Shorkot when intelligence agencies and the Tehsil Chowk police conducted a joint raid in a passenger bus.

Law enforcement agencies raided the bus — which was travelling from Peshawar to Karachi — and apprehended a suspect, who turned out to be in possession of explosive materials, police officers said.

