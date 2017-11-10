Uninterrupted democracy imperative to achieve progress, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressing ceremony ai Police Academy. Photo; Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that uninterrupted democracy is imperative for achieving progress and prosperity in the country.



While addressing a ceremony at the police academy, the interior minister said that unity is dire need of the hour to tackle the challenge of non-state actors.

Iqbal said that war on terror will continue till its logical end. He added that armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies played a crucial role in the war against terror. The minister reiterated we will have to purge hatred and prejudices from our society.

He emphasised on training the police on modern lines to prepare it for performing duty efficiently under all circumstances.



“Modern technology is indispensable to deal with the crimes on the scientific basis,” he said.

Iqbal added that there should be a close liaison between police and citizens to achieve desired objectives.