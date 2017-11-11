Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
REUTERS

Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours

By
REUTERS

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

A Bitcoin (virtual currency) coin placed on Dollar banknotes is seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON: Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 on Friday to trade more than $1,000 down from an all-time high hit on Wednesday, as some traders dumped it for a clone called Bitcoin Cash, sending its value up around a third.

Bitcoin has been on a tear in recent months, with a vertiginous sevenfold increase in value since the start of the year that has led to many warnings the bitcoin market - now worth well over $100 billion - has become a bubble that is about to burst.

It reached a record high of $7,888 around 1800 GMT on Wednesday after a software upgrade planned for next week that could have split the cryptocurrency in a so-called “fork” was suspended.

But it has quickly retreated from that peak, falling to as low as $6,718 around 1330 GMT on Friday. It later recovered a touch to trade around $6,880 by 1645 GMT, but that was still down almost 4 percent on the day.

“Bitcoin is all ups and downs,” said Thomas Bertani, chief executive of Eidoo, a cryptocurrency wallet provider that recently became the first startup in the space to take out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

“The market realized that the price rise was an over-reaching, so people started selling... (and) there are many long and short positions that amplify price movements.”

As bitcoin tumbled, Bitcoin Cash, which was generated from another software split on Aug.1, surged, trading up as much as 35 percent on the day to around $850, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

Bitcoin Cash’s transactions are processed in so-called “blocks” that are larger in capacity than bitcoin‘s, so can, therefore, in theory, allow for more transactions to be processed at any given time, making transaction fees much cheaper.

The fork that had been planned for next week, known as “SegWit2x”, had also intended to increase the capacity of the blocks, and could thus have reduced fees for bitcoin transactions.

Any investors, therefore, that see bitcoin more as a currency than a store of value might be choosing to buy into Bitcoin Cash now that Segwit2x had been scrapped, Bertani said.

“People who had been supporting Segwit2x could as an alternative move to Bitcoin Cash,” he said.

“There are good reasons to believe that Bitcoin Cash could be an alternative for people who believe that low fees on bitcoin transactions are needed today.”

Advertisement

More From Business:

China shopping festival smashes record at halfway mark

China shopping festival smashes record at halfway mark

 Updated 4 hours ago
Freight fares up 64% after oil tankers associations threaten strike

Freight fares up 64% after oil tankers associations threaten strike

 Updated 9 hours ago
Oil prices slide after US drillers add rigs

Oil prices slide after US drillers add rigs

 Updated 9 hours ago
Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO: sources

Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
Dow snaps 8-week winning streak on tax delay fears

Dow snaps 8-week winning streak on tax delay fears

 Updated 14 hours ago
Honda at fault in complaint over gasoline: oil companies

Honda at fault in complaint over gasoline: oil companies

Updated yesterday
World Bank predicts inflation at 6pc next year

World Bank predicts inflation at 6pc next year

 Updated yesterday
Oil markets stable, but analysts expect high volatility ahead

Oil markets stable, but analysts expect high volatility ahead

 Updated yesterday
Senate plan would delay corporate tax rate cut until 2019

Senate plan would delay corporate tax rate cut until 2019

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM