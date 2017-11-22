Lebanon’s Hariri in Egypt ahead of return home

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (right) is greeted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. — AFP

CAIRO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri stopped in Egypt for talks on Tuesday on his way back from France to his country, which is reeling from his surprise resignation amid an escalating regional crisis.



Minutes after Hariri landed in Cairo, small groups of supporters took to the streets of central Beirut in noisy convoys, honking, cheering and waving flags with the colours of the premier’s Future Movement.

Hariri’s visit to Cairo follows two weeks of deep uncertainty after he announced his resignation on November 4 in a speech from Saudi Arabia. He has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday.

A message on Hariri’s Twitter account said he would meet and then dine with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has sought to defuse the tensions between Hariri’s sponsors in Saudi Arabia and the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons.

Sisi’s office said he received a phone call from Lebanese President Michel Aoun in which they discussed "the importance of preserving Lebanon’s stability and elevating Lebanon’s national interests."

Hariri’s failure to return to Lebanon since his resignation sparked rumours he was being held in Riyadh against his will, which both he and Saudi officials have denied.

Speaking after talks in Paris on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is also seeking to broker a way out of the crisis, Hariri said he would "make known my position" once back in Beirut.

Hariri’s mysterious decision to step down -- which Aoun has refused to accept while he remains abroad -- has raised fears over Lebanon’s fragile democracy.

In his resignation speech, he accused Iran and its powerful Lebanese ally Hezbollah of destabilising his country.

Hariri -- whose father, former prime minister Rafiq Hariri, was killed in a 2005 car bombing blamed on Hezbollah -- took over last year as head of a shaky national unity government which includes the powerful Hezbollah.

A dual Saudi citizen who has previously enjoyed Riyadh’s backing, he resigned saying he feared for his life.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir meanwhile insisted from Madrid on Friday that "unless Hezbollah disarms and becomes a political party, Lebanon will be held hostage by Hezbollah and, by extension, Iran".

Battle for influence

Hariri’s resignation was widely seen as an escalation of the battle for influence between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which back opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

His attempt to step down also coincides with a purge of more than 200 Saudi princes, ministers and businessmen.

Riyadh on Saturday recalled its ambassador to Berlin in protest at comments by Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel which were interpreted as a suggestion that Hariri acted under Saudi orders.

Without mentioning Saudi Arabia directly, Gabriel had said Thursday that he shared concerns about the threat of instability and bloodshed in Lebanon and warned against "adventurism".

"Lebanon has earned the right to decide on its fate by itself and not become a pinball of Syria or Saudi Arabia or other national interests," he said in the week.

Germany’s foreign ministry had yet to comment on the row, but in a statement it welcomed Hariri’s "imminent return to Lebanon".

France, which held mandate power over Lebanon for the first half of the 20th century, plans to bring together international support for Lebanon, depending on how the situation develops.

The French president has also telephoned his counterparts in the US and Egypt, Donald Trump and Sisi, as well as the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss "the situation in the Middle East".

He and Trump "agreed on the need to work with allies to counter Hezbollah’s and Iran’s destabilising activities in the region", according to a White House statement Saturday.

However, Macron told reporters Friday that France wanted "dialogue" with Iran and aimed to "build peace... not to choose one side over another".

Ahead of Hariri’s departure, Aoun -- an ally of Hezbollah -- welcomed the trip to Paris, expressing hope it was the "start of a solution".

"If Mr Hariri speaks from France, I would consider that he speaks freely," Aoun said.

"But his resignation must be presented in Lebanon, and he will have to remain there until the formation of the new government."