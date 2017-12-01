Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 01 2017
REUTERS

Argentina abandons rescue mission for crew of missing submarine

A bouquet of flowers and banners in support of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine are placed on a fence outside an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 25, 2017. The banner below reads "God, give strength to the submariners". Photo: Reuters 
 

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has given up on rescuing 44 crew members on a submarine that disappeared 15 days ago, though it will continue the search for the vessel with international assistance, a navy spokesman said on Thursday.

The ARA San Juan had a seven-day supply of air when it reported its last position on November 15. The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base in Mar del Plata after reporting water had entered the vessel through its snorkel.

“More than double the number of days have passed where it would have been possible to rescue the crew,” navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference. “We will continue the search... there will not be people saved.”

Some family members criticised the government for giving up, and for its means of communicating.

People stand next to a bouquet of flowers and banners in support of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine, outside an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters 
 

Luis Tagliapietra, whose son was on the submarine, said some 12 families had found out the rescue mission was abandoned from the televised news conference.

He also told television channel TN the government had been too slow to say the water entering the sub caused it to short circuit, which the navy confirmed on Monday.

The navy had said earlier, on November 23, that international organizations detected a noise that could have been the submarine’s implosion the same day contact was lost.

