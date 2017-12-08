Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
Sohail Imran

PCB questions Mohammad Sami in PSL spot-fixing probe

Friday Dec 08, 2017

Mohammad Sami during PSL/File photo

LAHORE: In the latest twist in the ongoing spot-fixing probe related to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) summoned fast bowler Mohammad Sami before its anti-corruption tribunal for questioning on Friday.

Sami, who plays for Islamabad United in PSL, arrived at the PCB headquarters here earlier today, where he was questioned by the board’s anti-corruption unit in relation to the corruption allegations.

Openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have already been suspended by the PCB for five years after the tribunal found them guilty of playing a role in the spot-fixing.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively, for not reporting the corrupt approach to the board in a timely manner.

PSL spot-fixing probe: Shahzaib Hasan case hearing adjourned

Mohammad Irfan was to testify against Shahzaib Hasan before the PCB's anti-corruption tribunal today

The probe is ongoing against Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan and former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed.

Earlier this week, Mohammad Irfan was set to testify against Shahzaib Hasan before the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal but the hearing was adjourned due to the absence of Shahzaib Hasan's counsel.

