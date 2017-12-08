Please don’t stop the music: DJ Butt and his role in jalsas

LAHORE: Asif Nazr Butt aka DJ Butt, the man known for charging political rallies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is now a central figure for thrilling attendees at the rallies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamat-e-Islami and Pakistan Peoples Party.



It was not less than a surprise for political observers in the country to see the DJ giving his services at the recent PPP's power show in Islamabad for marking its 50th foundation day.

With the sudden inclusion of music and dance at their public gatherings by political parties, it appears that DJ Butt today is a hotcake which every party wants to buy.



While speaking with Geo News, DJ Butt said: " I raise the passion of people by playing verses of songs related to the speech being given. Playing music according to the current mood of the crowd is the sign of a good DJ."

DJ Butt expressed his gratitude to the PTI Chairman for providing him with the opportunity to showcase his talent.

"I am thankful to Imran Khan for providing me with the opportunity to show my talent, today political parties want me to play in their rallies," he added.

DJ Butt started his sound system business in 2003, but shot to fame during the PTI's grand arrival at the political scene of the country when the party started holding mammoth gatherings all across the country, Butt was the one playing PTI anthems in them.

His name appearing on the dais got instant recognition.

Today, whether its Jamat-e-Islami's gathering at Lahore, PML-N's rally in Mardan or any PPP gathering, one will find DJ Butt managing their playlist.

With political gatherings starting to increase as general elections expected to be scheduled in middle of the year, it is quite certain that along with our political leaders, DJ Butt's performances (as one may say) will be all around the country and on our tv screens quite soon.