Large cache of arms recovered from North Waziristan village

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday carried out a search operation in a village of North Waziristan agency and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The search operation was carried out in the village of Shashi Khel in the Kanda Garhi area of the agency.

The cache recovered included heavy machine guns, sub-machine guns, 82mm mortar rounds, missiles, grenades, explosives and ammunition of different calibre.

On Thursday, security forces carried out a search operation in Nagrosa Alged area near Sheikhan Village of Khyber Agency and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The action was conducted as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, which was launched by the army in conjunction with civilian and paramilitary forces earlier this year.

















