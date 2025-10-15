15-20 Taliban killed as security forces repel attack along Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Smoke rises from an Afghan Taliban post after being struck by Pakistani forces on October 15, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Afghan Taliban launch attack at four locations in Spin Boldak: ISPR

Says Afghan Taliban destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate.

Taliban request ceasefire following retaliatory strikes: sources.



Security forces have successfully repelled an unprovoked attack launched by the Afghan Taliban in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

"In the early hours of October 15, the Afghan Taliban resorted to cowardly attack at four locations in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan. The attack was effectively repulsed by Pakistani forces," the military's media wing said in a statement.

It said the attacks were conducted through divided villages in the Spin Boldak area with no regard for the civil population.

The statement further said that the Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side, a move the ISPR said clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes.

While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured, the ISPR said.

“The situation is still developing. There are reports of further build-up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban,” it added.

The ISPR further stated that the Spin Boldak incident was not isolated, noting that on the night of October 14 and 15, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij tried to attack Pakistani border posts in the Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The military’s media wing says these attacks were effectively repulsed, causing heavy losses to Afghan posts.

“Eight [Afghan] posts, including six tanks, were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops. 25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed,” the statement added.

Rejecting allegations from the Taliban side, the military described them as outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment. The ISPR asserted that “the propaganda of Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks.”

“The Armed Forces stand resolute and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. All acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force,” the statement concluded.

Afghan Taliban request ceasefire

Afghan Taliban have requested a ceasefire following the Pakistan Army’s retaliatory strikes in the Spin Boldak–Chaman sector after cross-border aggression, security sources said on Wednesday.

They said Pakistani forces responded decisively to the attacks launched by the Afghan Taliban, targeting their positions along the Pak-Afghan border.

Security sources said multiple Taliban posts, tanks, and personnel were struck during the retaliatory strikes.

They said that the Afghan Taliban circulated fabricated videos on social media, falsely claiming to have captured Pakistani weapons. “There is no truth to the fake news being spread by the Afghan Taliban on social media,” the security sources clarified.

Heightened tensions

Islamabad and Kabul are witnessing heightened tensions amid the interim Afghan government's reluctance to act against terrorist groups, operating from Afghan soil, in the backdrop of rising terror attacks in Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational, and financial support to the latter.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion through the Taliban takeover in 2021. Some refugees were born and raised in Pakistan; others are still waiting for third-country relocation.

According to media reports, following a 2023 crackdown on undocumented Afghans and those exceeding legal status, more than 554,000 Afghans have been returned since April 2025 under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan — including around 145,000 in August.