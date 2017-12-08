Boy with disabilities kept in India confirmed as Pakistani citizen

ISLAMABAD: A boy, with hearing and speech disabilities, imprisoned in India has been confirmed as a citizen of Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.

According to sources, the ministry of interior officially confirmed the citizenship of the 15-year-old boy.

The child has been identified as Hasnain Javed Iqbal, who belongs to Bhamban Jogian village.

A team of the Punjab Rangers went to the child’s home and confirmed the citizenship.

The child’s father Javed Iqbal has recorded his statements, given his Computerized National Identity Card and a copy of his marriage certificate to the officials, sources said.

Earlier in December, it emerged that the Pakistani boy with hearing and speech disabilities, found in Amritsar prison earlier, has been kept in an observation home in Faridkot, India.

Observation homes are meant to temporarily keep juveniles during the period when an inquiry is pending on the child.

Pakistan High Commission was also in contact with the relevant Indian authorities to repatriate Hasnain to his home country at the earliest.

Indian authorities had said the boy was arrested on May 17.