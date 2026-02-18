Govt assures uninterrupted gas supply during Sehr and Iftar

A representational image of flames of a lit gas stove. — AFP/File

Gas supply at maximum pressure from 3am to 10:30pm: minister.

Petroleum minister says “additional volume” of gas arranged.

Says “situation rooms” established at head offices SNGPL, SSGC.



ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced that it would ensure gas supply during Sehri and Iftar hours to facilitate consumers across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Power Minister Awais Leghari, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that all arrangements were in place to ensure gas supply at “maximum pressure” from 3am to 10:30pm throughout the fasting month.

In order to facilitate consumers, the minister said that “additional volume” of gas has been arranged.

The petroleum minister said “situation rooms” have been established at the head offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to ensure uninterrupted gas supply and a swift response to complaints.

The minister said that the regional offices have been directed to monitor the gas supply, especially on the tail ends.

All the complaint would be addressed as per the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) regulations, he added.

“With all these efforts, the Power Division and the Petroleum Division are trying to become a source of ease during the holy month,” the minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Power Minister Awais Leghari assured the nation that there would be no power loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month.

The minister said that the decision has been taken on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate people across the country.

He said the Power Division and the Petroleum Division, after a detailed review of the situation, have finalised arrangements to ensure that no power and gas outage occur during Sehri and Iftar timings anywhere in the country.

The minister said the government has decided that even in high-loss or technically sensitive areas, electricity supply will remain uninterrupted during these hours.

He added that in case of any major technical fault, immediate action will be taken to restore power supply so that the people do not face any inconvenience.

Leghari said a special control room has been established to effectively monitor the situation and oversee all electricity feeders across the country.

He advised consumers to lodge complaints on helpline number 118 in case of any difficulty regarding electricity supply, adding that complaints will be addressed promptly.