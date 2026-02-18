Ramadan 2026: Karachi school timings announced

This undated photo shows students are listening to their teacher during a lesson at their school. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Wednesday announced timings for private and public educational institutions across the province.

In a notification issued from Karachi, the department stated that the primary schools’ single shift would function from 8am to 12:30pm. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 11:30am and the second from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

On Fridays, the single shift would function from 8am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 10:30am and the second from 11:45am to 1:15pm.

The department mentioned that for secondary, higher secondary and elementary schools, the single shift would function from 7:30am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 11:30am and the second from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

Meanwhile, on Fridays, the single shift would function from 8am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 10:30am and the second from 11:45am to 1:15pm.

