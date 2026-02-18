 
Ramadan 2026: Karachi school timings announced

Suparco expects Ramadan to begin in Pakistan tomorrow

By
Rana Javaid
|

February 18, 2026

This undated photo shows students are listening to their teacher during a lesson at their school. — Reuters
KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Wednesday announced timings for private and public educational institutions across the province.

In a notification issued from Karachi, the department stated that the primary schools’ single shift would function from 8am to 12:30pm. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 11:30am and the second from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

On Fridays, the single shift would function from 8am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 10:30am and the second from 11:45am to 1:15pm.

The department mentioned that for secondary, higher secondary and elementary schools, the single shift would function from 7:30am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 11:30am and the second from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

Meanwhile, on Fridays, the single shift would function from 8am to 11:30am. While for double shifts, the first shift would run from 7:30am to 10:30am and the second from 11:45am to 1:15pm.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, on Wednesday, hoped that Pakistan will observe the first fast of Ramadan on the same day across the country this year.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, there is a strong possibility that the first day of Ramadan will be observed tomorrow (Thursday).

