Female student dies in tragic hostel fall at FJMU; police probe possible suicide

Officials say causes, circumstances of incident will be thoroughly examined; fact-finding panel to submit report soon

February 18, 2026

The facade of  Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore. — HEC 

  • She was shifted without delay to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says registrar.
  • Emergency medical treatment started as soon as admin informed.
  • High-level medical board was also constituted after tragic incident.

A female student who apparently fell from the third floor of a hostel at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) succumbed to her injuries, Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines confirmed, adding that an investigation had been launched to determine whether it was suicide.

The incident, which left the MBBS final-year student from Azad Kashmir critically injured, prompted an immediate response from the university administration.

The college administration claimed the medical student was taking a routine stroll on the rooftop of the hostel's third floor when she felt dizzy and fell over the wall, landing on the concrete floor below.

She was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital without delay, according to the university registrar. The medical university's registrar said emergency medical treatment was initiated as soon as the administration was informed.

Police said the investigation would explore all possibilities, including whether the student fell accidentally, was pushed, or attempted suicide. 

To determine the cause of the fall, the university has set up a fact-finding committee, which has been directed to submit its report within 24 hours. 

Relevant authorities have also been formally informed.

Immediately after the incident, a medical board was also constituted to assess the student’s condition, while the college and university heads personally monitored the situation.

