CTD guns down 14 terrorists in two Quetta operations

Opreations carried out in Quetta's Darakhshan, Barkhan areas.

Weapons and ammunition recovered from killed militants: CTD.

Balochistan, KP face rising attacks since 2021 Taliban takeover.



Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday gunned down 14 terrorists during two different engagements in Balochistan capital Quetta, a spokesperson said.

According to the CTD spokesperson, an operation was carried out in the Darakhshan area of Quetta, where suspects were killed in an exchange of fire. Three CTD personnel were injured during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were said to be affiliated with a banned organisation.

In a separate intelligence-based operation in Barkhan, CTD personnel killed six terrorists during an exchange of fire, the spokesperson added. Weapons and explosive materials were recovered from the suspects, who were allegedly involved in subversive activities.

The operations were conducted a day after 12 terrorists belonging to an India-backed proxy were killed and 11 security personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district.

The provinces of KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by terrorism since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier this month, India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan — Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out attacks in different parts of Balochistan. The attacks left 36 innocent civilians, including women, and 22 security personnel martyred, according to the ISPR.

In response, the security forces launched Operation Raddul Fitna 1 and eliminated at least 216 terrorists in various coordinated engagements and clearance operations.

Meanwhile, terrorists attacked a Pakistan customs office and a police station near York Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan, according to a police spokesperson.

Customs official Israr Khan and police official Muhammad Bilal were martyred in the exchange of fire.

The attackers also set two customs vehicles on fire and opened fire on passengers. Police retaliated, after which the terrorists managed to escape, while a search operation is currently underway.