Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
REUTERS

Strong US job growth data lifts global stocks, dollar

By
REUTERS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
 

NEW YORK: Wall Street and other major global stock markets posted solid gains on Friday and the US dollar rose for a fifth straight day after data showed robust US job growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.74 percent, supported by news that Britain and the European Union had a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations.

US jobs grew at a strong clip in November even though the wage gains that could fuel inflation remain moderate.

The US jobs report followed encouraging economic data from China and Japan that buoyed Asian shares.

“We have a continuation of an economy that has been pretty firm and pretty balanced for the better part of the last several years and that’s been good for stock prices,” Jason Ware — the chief investment officer at Salt Lake City-based Albion Financial Group — said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points (0.49 percent) to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points (0.55 percent) to 2,651.5, and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points (0.4 percent) to 6,840.08.

Technology stocks such as Microsoft and Oracle helped pace the advance, building on the rebound from the selloff in the sector earlier in the week.

“Tech stocks, while they will act up here and there because people are going to look at them and say, ‘Wow, we have made a lot of money and we need to take some profits off the table,’ at the end of the day, they keep returning back to it because the quality of that trade is still pretty good,” Nathan Thooft — the co-head of global asset allocation at Boston-based Manulife Asset Management — said.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.57 percent.

Investors are continuing to watch a US tax bill moving through Congress that will slash corporate levies and may have been relieved that US lawmakers late on Thursday agreed to a temporary funding bill that averted a government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the legislation to fund the federal government for two weeks.

In Europe, the banks' index jumped 2.2 percent after financial regulators reached a long-sought deal on Thursday to harmonize global banking rules.

The dollar rose against the euro and yen in choppy trading after the US jobs data, but gains were capped by wages data that analysts said were disappointing.

The dollar index rose 0.12 percent, with the euro down 0.06 percent to $1.1764.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates at its December 12-13 policy meeting, but Friday’s jobs report could shape the debate on monetary policy next year.

“The lack of wage pressure will not alter the Fed’s rate hike aspiration in the coming meeting, but will certainly be a major discussion point for the new Fed chairman in 2018,” Marvin Loh — a senior global market strategist at Boston-based BNY Mellon — said.

US Treasury yields were little changed after the closely watched jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.3778 percent, from 2.376 percent late on Thursday.

Oil prices rose, helped by Chinese crude demand and threats of a strike in Africa’s largest oil exporter.

US crude settled at $57.36 a barrel, up 67 cents or 1.2 percent. Brent crude settled at $63.40 a barrel, up $1.20 or 1.9 percent.

Bitcoin lost almost a fifth of its value in 10 hours on Friday, having surged more than 40 percent in the preceding 48 hours, sparking fears the market may be heading for a price collapse.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Weaker rupee will bolster 'higher growth trajectory' after apparent devaluation: SBP

Weaker rupee will bolster 'higher growth trajectory' after apparent devaluation: SBP

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch

Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch

 Updated 13 hours ago
Oil rises 1 percent on China demand, but weekly losses loom

Oil rises 1 percent on China demand, but weekly losses loom

 Updated 19 hours ago
Market wakes up to sharp rise in US dollar rate

Market wakes up to sharp rise in US dollar rate

Updated yesterday
Bitcoin surges towards $17,000 as concerns mount

Bitcoin surges towards $17,000 as concerns mount

 Updated 2 days ago
Stocks gain, dollar hits two-week high as risk appetite returns

Stocks gain, dollar hits two-week high as risk appetite returns

 Updated 2 days ago
Venezuela inflation reaches quadruple digits, hitting 1,369 percent

Venezuela inflation reaches quadruple digits, hitting 1,369 percent

 Updated 2 days ago
Hackers steal $64 million from cryptocurrency firm NiceHash

Hackers steal $64 million from cryptocurrency firm NiceHash

 Updated 2 days ago
'K-Electric purchased costly electricity, charged consumers additional Rs14.4bn

'K-Electric purchased costly electricity, charged consumers additional Rs14.4bn

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM