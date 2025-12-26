Will Sheikh Al Nahyan invest in Pakistan?

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan looks on during a meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023. — Reuters

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) does not visit countries to hear promises. MBZ visits to read systems. MBZ does not come bearing slogans; he comes bearing questions. Quiet ones. Structural ones. MBZ is not about theatrics. MBZ is not about communiques padded with adjectives.

MBZ’s diplomacy is security-led and institution-focused. MBZ’s meetings are brief. MBZ’s conclusions endure. MBZ’s engagement with Field Marshal Asim Munir will centre on three things: command clarity, internal stability, and regional risk management.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad will be assessing three things: is decision-making centralised, are orders enforced, and can Pakistan absorb shocks — political, security, regional — without bleeding into disorder?

The question, then, is simple: will MBZ send capital to Pakistan? The answer depends entirely on his assessment of command clarity, institutional discipline, and the state’s capacity to manage risk. In MBZ’s book capital follows order. In MBZ’s book disorder repels it.

MBZ is about security first, economics later. ‘Security first’ means Gaza, the Red Sea, Yemen, and Iran-Israel escalation risks. MBZ is not about ideological crusades — he prefers partners who deliver quietly. Pakistan, under Asim Munir, fits that description.

Will Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invest in Pakistan? MBZ’s visit is not about aid, it is about confidence. MBZ’s visit is not about friendship, it is about functionality. MBZ is here to see for himself if Pakistan is predictable; if Pakistan is disciplined. And, if Pakistan is governable.

Will Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invest in Pakistan? MBZ does not invest on sentiment. He invests in structure. If MBZ leaves convinced that Pakistan’s operating system is tightening — less noise, more order — he will invest billions. If not, he will wait.

Red alert: In global finance, waiting is not neutral. Waiting is a verdict. Where does Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invest? MBZ does not send generic capital. MBZ sends targeted, security-adjacent capital: energy, ports & logistics, minerals and defence-industrial ecosystems. MBZ’s deepest fear is not instability — it is policy reversal after handshakes.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan does not fund consumption. He funds systems that harden states and shorten supply chains. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s billions follow order. And order follows command.



The writer is an Islamabad-based columnist.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News