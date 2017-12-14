Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
Web Desk

Baby girl survives being born with heart outside chest

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Baby survives after being born with heart outside her body. Photo: The Guardian

A baby girl, Vanellope Hope Wilkins, survived being born with her heart outside her body, in a first of its kind case reported in Britain, according to The Guardian.

The doctors revealed to Wilkins’ parents that she was suffering from ectopia cordis, in which heart and stomach grow externally, during a nine-week scan.

The parents, identified as 31-year-old Naomi Findlay, and 43-year-old Dean Wilkins, were told that “termination” was the only option.

Three weeks after her premature birth, Vanellope has survived three operations to move her heart inside her chest. The operations occurred at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

The couple shared that first 10 minutes of Vanellope’s birth were crucial as they would determine her ability to breathe. “But when she came out and she came out crying, that was it. The relief fell out of me,” said her mother. Her father said: “Twenty minutes went by and she was still shouting her head off – it made us so joyful and teary.”

About five in eight million babies are born with this condition with a less than 10% chance of survival.

Branko Mimic, the lead surgeon at the East Midlands Congenital Heart Centre, said: “Cases such as Vanellope’s, where everything else appears essentially normal, are even rarer, and whilst it would seem more hopeful she will do well, it is therefore almost impossible to be confident of this.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Pakistan’s ‘Dangal’ sisters flex muscles against gender stereotypes

Pakistan’s ‘Dangal’ sisters flex muscles against gender stereotypes

 Updated yesterday
Marvel or mishap? Hong Kong's troubled mega bridge

Marvel or mishap? Hong Kong's troubled mega bridge

 Updated yesterday
Harry Potter in the sky? Bid to inspire young stargazers

Harry Potter in the sky? Bid to inspire young stargazers

 Updated 2 days ago
New island offers clues in search for life on Mars: NASA

New island offers clues in search for life on Mars: NASA

 Updated 2 days ago
From Covfefe to Hollyweed: Weird news grabs headlines in 2017

From Covfefe to Hollyweed: Weird news grabs headlines in 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
'Feminism' is US dictionary 'Word of the Year'

'Feminism' is US dictionary 'Word of the Year'

 Updated 2 days ago
Nobel prize winner’s book turned down by 19 publishers

Nobel prize winner’s book turned down by 19 publishers

 Updated 3 days ago
Six-year-old makes millions reviewing toys on YouTube

Six-year-old makes millions reviewing toys on YouTube

 Updated 3 days ago
Baby girl born mid-air on PIA flight

Baby girl born mid-air on PIA flight

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM