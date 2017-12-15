Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Proudly announce that KP better than other provinces: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 15, 2017

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he is proud that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa –where his party has ruling government- has left behind all the other provinces in terms of performance.

The PTI chairman was addressing a party rally here, hours after the Supreme Court gave its judgment in the disqualification case.

Earlier, party sources informed that more than 15,000 chairs were set up at the Sohri sugar mills ground for the rally.

Imran is presently on a four-day visit to Karachi. The party has been holding a string of public rallies in Punjab and Sindh since the past few months. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court announced its earlier-reserved judgment in the disqualification case against Imran and PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen today.

The Supreme Court disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Tareen but ruled in favour of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders. 

The apex court had reserved the verdict against the two PTI leaders on November 14. The decision is expected to be announced at 2pm today.


