Sindh Police personnel given 10 days to quit consuming gutka

Sindh police personnel standing guard during patrol. — AFP/File

Use of gutka affects health, tarnishes police's image: AIG

Letter expresses deep concern over unprofessional habits.

Imran Qureshi seeks fortnightly report for further proceedings.

KARACHI: In a move aimed at getting rid of harmful health practices which also damage the police's reputation, Sindh Police have given a 10-day deadline to personnel to stop consuming gutka and mawa.

"It has come to light that a considerable number of police personnel are habitual users of gutka/mawa. The competent authority has taken serious note of this issue and expressed deep concern over the continued involvement of police officials in such harmful and unprofessional habits," read the letter addressed to Sindh IGP by AIG Imran Qureshi.

The letter stresses that such practices not only affected the personnel's health and efficiency but also tarnished the police's image.

Letter addressed to Sindh IGP by AIG Imran Qureshi. — Reporter

Directing to prepare of a list of all police personnel identified as being addicted to gutka/mawa, AIG Qureshi's notification addressed to the Sindh IGP issues a formal warning to such individuals to "voluntarily cease the use of such substances" in 10 days.

Also, the senior police officer has called for appropriate steps for rehabilitation, where failure to comply within the given timeframe would result in disciplinary action leading to dismissal from service.

"A detailed report of actions taken, including names, designations and measures initiated against such personnel, must be furnished to the office of the DIGP Establishment, Sindh, Karachi, on a fortnightly basis for further departmental proceedings," the letter remarked.