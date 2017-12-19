Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
REUTERS

Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

Benchmark Brent crude prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers’ strike in the Nigerian energy industry, but US prices slid slightly, highlighting concerns about growing US output.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark, settled up 18 cents at $63.41.

US crude futures CLc1 fell 14 cents to $57.16.

Brent had traded as high as $63.91 earlier in the day but fell back after Ineos, operator of the North Sea Forties pipeline, said the crack that shut it down had not spread.

“The Forties pipeline outage is continuing to be supportive of the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital. “We’re just watching this as to see how the market reacts to not having these barrels available.”

The 450,000-barrel-per-day link that provides some of the physical crude underpinning Brent has been shut since Dec. 11, forcing Ineos to declare force majeure on all oil and gas shipments from it last week.

“There is still no reliable information about how long the repair work will last and when the pipeline will go back into operation,” Commerzbank said in a note. “This should preclude any fall in the Brent price for the foreseeable future”.

Early in the session Brent was under further pressure as a major Nigerian oil union began a nationwide strike, but the action concluded the same day it began, after a domestic oil and gas company recalled laid off staff. Strikes could resume in January, according to the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

US production C-OUT-T-EIA has soared 16 percent since mid-2016 to 9.8 million bpd, approaching the output of top producers Saudi Arabia’s 10 million bpd and Russia’s 11 million bpd.

This has undermined market-balancing efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-OPEC producers, including Russia, to withhold production.

Largely because of rising US shale output, the International Energy Agency said global oil markets would show a supply surplus of about 200,000 bpd in the first half of 2018.

The US Energy Information Administration showed a similar surplus for that period and indicated a supply overhang of 167,000 bpd for all of 2018.

Advertisement

More From Business:

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

 Updated 2 hours ago
ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

 Updated 6 hours ago
Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

 Updated 6 hours ago
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

 Updated 8 hours ago
House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

 Updated 8 hours ago
CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

 Updated 21 hours ago
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM