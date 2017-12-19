Javed Hashmi to rejoin PML-N: sources

Nawaz Sharif and Javed Hashmi during a meeting at Punjab House on December 4, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has decided to rejoin Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.



Sources disclosed that the PML-N will announce Hashmi's return in the coming days and the veteran politician has in the meantime invited Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, to Multan.

Both, father and daughter, are expected to visit Hashmi’s residence on December 27 or 28.

Hashmi, a veteran politician from Multan, had left PML-N after years-long association and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011. However, he later disassociated himself from the PTI following the party's prolonged protest sit-in against the PML-N government in 2014.

Hashmi will announce his re-association with PML-N in the presence of Nawaz Sharif.

Sources also claimed that Nawaz's wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, has welcomed Hashmi’s decision to return in the party fold, and has said: “Hashmi is like my brother, I welcome his return’.

Earlier, Nawaz and Maryam had met Hashmi prior to the party’s central executive committee’s meeting on December 4. As Hashmi and Nawaz met, the former premier's daughter Maryam had remarked, "Welcome back home Hashmi sahab".

Addressing the media later, Railways Minister Saad Rafique had said PML-N president Nawaz Sharif appreciated Hashmi’s role for the supremacy of law and civilian authority.

"PML-N agrees with the views of Javed Hashmi. Both the leaders agreed to continue their struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution," he had said.

"Hashmi is party's asset," he had added.