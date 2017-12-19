Security forces foil terror bid in Quetta

The 20 kg bomb was placed in a tin - Photo Geo News

QUETTA: Security forces foiled a terror bid by diffusing a 20 kilogram (kg) improvised explosive device (IED) in a remote area of the city on Tuesday.



According to police, the IED was found by the law enforcement authorities at a roadside in the city's remote area of Kalli Tarkha. The 20 kg bomb was in an empty tin. The bomb disposal squad immediately diffused the bomb. Police said an investigation has started into the case.



On Sunday, nine people were killed when terrorists targeted the Bethel Memorial Church in Quetta, while over 50 people were injured.

Officials said police intercepted and shot dead one attacker outside the church before he could detonate his bomb. But the second managed to reach the church´s main door, where he blew himself up.

Each attacker was carrying 15 kilograms of explosive plus grenades.





