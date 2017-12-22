Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 22 2017
GEO NEWS

Three FC troops martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

Friday Dec 22, 2017

(L)Hav Muneer Khan, (C) Lance Naik Irshad Hussain, (R) Sep Haq Nawaz Khan

RAWALPINDI: Three FC troops were martyred on Friday in cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The FC personnel were busy constructing a new border post when the attack took place in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand agency. 

At least five terrorists were killed by retaliatory fire from Pakistani forces and another 11 were injured, added ISPR. 

The Army's media wing further said that Pakistan is paying the cost for lack of capacity in the Afghan armed forces and ungoverned spaces on the Afghan side of the border. 

Earlier in December, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency.

Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains. 

Frequent attacks

On November 13, a cross-border attack in Bajaur Agency led to the martyrdom of Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham.

Four other army troops were said to have been injured in the attack.

Following the attack, the DG ISPR, in a series of tweets, said Pakistan has done its part and has cleared areas on its side of the border from terrorist presence.

He referred to the attack as the price Pakistan is paying for the security vacuum on the Afghan side of the border.

On Nov 9, sepoy Mohammad Ilyas was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Agency. 

On October 3, another soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists fired from across the Afghan border on his post.

The incident had occurred at the recently cleared area around Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into Rajgal, in Khyber Agency. The martyred soldier was identified by ISPR as Naib Subedar Azher Ali.

On September 23, another officer embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency.

Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was commanding the post when he got hit, was 22 years old.

