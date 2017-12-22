US statements can affect war against terrorism: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor responded to US Vice President Mike Pence's statement on Friday saying that such statements by US officials can affect the war against terrorism.



Pence, during his surprise visit to Afghanistan earlier today, said; "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our efforts in Afghanistan. The days to shelter terrorists have gone. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists."

He said President Trump has "put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven" to the terrorists on its soil.



Following a response by the Foreign Office, the Pakistani military also responded to Pence's statement saying that allied countries do not 'put each other on notice.'

"Pakistani forces took effective action against terrorists and no one has ever done what Pakistan did against terrorism," said Maj Gen Ghafoor in an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.

"Pakistan and the United States have had cordial ties; we do not need aid from the US, but mutual trust."



The Pakistani military spokesman said that Afghanistan's war was imposed on Pakistan and stressed on the need for elimination of terror dens inside Afghanistan.



"Pakistan has repeatedly urged for eliminating TTP leadership present inside Afghanistan," he said.

The Pak Army general further stressed management on the Afghan side of border between the two countries, noting that Pakistan fenced its own side.

He said the two countries should have intelligence sharing.

Commenting further on US statements, Ghafoor said the Pakistan has responded to the US allegations on Foreign Office level, adding, "Such statements can affect the war against terrorism."

Earlier this week, the US insisted that Pakistan take a "decisive action against militant and terrorist groups operating from its soil", as President Donald Trump unveiled a new national security strategy underlining the country's interests and objectives worldwide.

"We have made it clear to Pakistan that while we desire a continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory," Trump said, announcing the new national security strategy at the White House on Monday. "And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan; they have to help."

Speaking with regard to Coalition Support Fund, he said Pakistan got funds under the CSF for the amount it spent on the war.

"Pakistan isn't fighting the war against terrorism for the sake of money," the DG ISPR maintained.

Speaking with regard to border violations by India, he stated that India committed most ceasefire violations in 2017, targeting innocent civilians in Azad Kashmir.

About Pakistan's nuclear assets, Maj Gen Ghafoor said, "Our nuclear assets are safe and the US has itself admitted this."