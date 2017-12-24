Karachi population reduced by 7mn in recent census, claims Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal claimed on Sunday that Karachi's population was reduced by 7 million in the recent census.



In his address with a party rally at Liaquatabad Flyover, the PSP chief alleged that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was bent on proving population of different districts of Karachi wrong.

He said the population of only urban areas of the megapolis was shown less, not the rural areas.

Kamal said that they had to win the case of Karachi populace, telling the participants that their generations were being pushed into a “deep gorge.”

He urged Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take over the "responsibility of governance in the megapolis."

The PSP chief also laid some demands pertaining to the people of Karachi. "Youngsters in Karachi be given government jobs and all local bodies be given under the city's mayor."

He, however, urged for proper use of whatever powers the mayor holds currently, demanding formation of Karachi Metropolitan Police.

Proposing a road map for restructuring of the city on administrative lines, Kamal demanded immediate formation of a professional finance commission, separation of the city's master plan department from the building control authority.

"The passage of heavy traffic from within the city be banned with immediate effect," he said.

"The missing 7 million figure in Karachi's population be returned," the PSP chief demanded, assuring that they would never go "against the state and its pillars."

Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra, in his address with the participants earlier, said that people have grown tired of listening to complaints of lack of powers every now and then, alleging that the Karachi mayor has become "king of corruption."

He also criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the party he had been previously affiliated with, saying the MQM only did politics in the name of Karachi.

"How would they resolve public issues, when they can't even sit together in one room," Vohra castigated, referring to widely reported rifts with the MQM-P.

The preparations for the rally were finalised earlier in the day, and the roads leading to the rally site were blocked. A seating arrangement to accommodate 35,000 masses was made at the venue, along with a 30-feet long stage.

The party workers also set up welcome camps in different parts of the city.

Speaking before the start of the rally, PSP Leader Anees Qaimkhani remarked: “This is will be the biggest rally in the history of Liaquatabad.”

A wide variety of people from different backgrounds will attend the rally, he said, adding that Kamal will make an important announcement in the rally.

Kamal had announced to hold a rally in Liaquatabad while addressing a press conference on December 21.

He had said that the metropolis was going through a myriad of issues, blaming the provincial and local government for lack of appropriate action.



The PSP chief had said that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide the people with basic necessities and protection of their rights.

“Karachi’s demand of water is 1,240 million gallons, the figure that the Chief Minister Sindh told is 600 million gallons less,” he had said.

"The Sindh government needs to correct its statistics."

Kamal had also said that government needed to pay heed to the party’s concerns, adding that usurping the rights of Karachi residents will not be allowed.