Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi population reduced by 7mn in recent census, claims Kamal

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal claimed on Sunday that Karachi's population was reduced by 7 million in the recent census.

In his address with a party rally at Liaquatabad Flyover, the PSP chief alleged that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was bent on proving population of different districts of Karachi wrong.

He said the population of only urban areas of the megapolis was shown less, not the rural areas.

Kamal said that they had to win the case of Karachi populace, telling the participants that their generations were being pushed into a “deep gorge.”

He urged Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take over the "responsibility of governance in the megapolis."

The PSP chief also laid some demands pertaining to the people of Karachi. "Youngsters in Karachi be given government jobs and all local bodies be given under the city's mayor."

He, however, urged for proper use of whatever powers the mayor holds currently, demanding formation of Karachi Metropolitan Police.

Proposing a road map for restructuring of the city on administrative lines, Kamal demanded immediate formation of a professional finance commission, separation of the city's master plan department from the building control authority.

"The passage of heavy traffic from within the city be banned with immediate effect," he said.

"The missing 7 million figure in Karachi's population be returned," the PSP chief demanded, assuring that they would never go "against the state and its pillars."

Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra, in his address with the participants earlier, said that people have grown tired of listening to complaints of lack of powers every now and then, alleging that the Karachi mayor has become "king of corruption."

He also criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the party he had been previously affiliated with, saying the MQM only did politics in the name of Karachi.

"How would they resolve public issues, when they can't even sit together in one room," Vohra castigated, referring to widely reported rifts with the MQM-P.

The preparations for the rally were finalised earlier in the day, and the roads leading to the rally site were blocked. A seating arrangement to accommodate 35,000 masses was made at the venue, along with a 30-feet long stage. 

The party workers also set up welcome camps in different parts of the city. 

Speaking before the start of the rally, PSP Leader Anees Qaimkhani remarked: “This is will be the biggest rally in the history of Liaquatabad.”

PSP to hold rally in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on Dec 24: Mustafa Kamal

The PSP Chairman was addressing a press conference, where he said that people will have to come out on streets for their rights

A wide variety of people from different backgrounds will attend the rally, he said, adding that Kamal will make an important announcement in the rally.

Kamal had announced to hold a rally in Liaquatabad while addressing a press conference on December 21.

He had said that the metropolis was going through a myriad of issues, blaming the provincial and local government for lack of appropriate action.

The PSP chief had said that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide the people with basic necessities and protection of their rights.

“Karachi’s demand of water is 1,240 million gallons, the figure that the Chief Minister Sindh told is 600 million gallons less,” he had said.

"The Sindh government needs to correct its statistics."

Kamal had also said that government needed to pay heed to the party’s concerns, adding that usurping the rights of Karachi residents will not be allowed.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 2 hours ago
ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

 Updated 4 hours ago
US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

 Updated 4 hours ago
Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 7 hours ago
PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

 Updated 7 hours ago
Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM