Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
REUTERS

10 hurt as blast rips through supermarket in Russia's St Petersburg

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Emergency Ministry members and policemen are seen outside a supermarket after an explosion in St Petersburg, Russia, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW: A blast ripped through a supermarket in Russia’s St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 10 shoppers, investigators said.

The explosion was caused by a homemade bomb packed with pieces of metal with a force equivalent to 200 grammes of TNT, they said. They have opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.

Nobody was killed in the explosion, and it was not immediately clear what the motive for it was.

Russian media reports said the bomb had been hidden in a locker where shoppers leave their belongings in a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain.

“All possible versions of what has happened are being worked on,” Alexander Klaus — the head of St Petersburg’s investigative committee — told Reuters.

“As of now, it has been established that 10 people were taken to the city’s hospitals with injuries.

"At the moment, the lives of those injured are not under threat,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Ex-soccer star 'King George' Weah wins Liberia's presidency

Ex-soccer star 'King George' Weah wins Liberia's presidency

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills leaves 14 dead, 12 wounded: Indian media

Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills leaves 14 dead, 12 wounded: Indian media

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe: source

Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe: source

 Updated 3 hours ago
Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

 Updated 4 hours ago
Russia says Tokyo's deployment of US missiles a blow to relations

Russia says Tokyo's deployment of US missiles a blow to relations

 Updated 6 hours ago
US ready to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorists seeking safe havens: Tillerson

US ready to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorists seeking safe havens: Tillerson

 Updated 6 hours ago
Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib: monitor

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib: monitor

 Updated 6 hours ago
Zimbabwe ex-army boss sworn in as Mugabe gets diplomat's rights

Zimbabwe ex-army boss sworn in as Mugabe gets diplomat's rights

 Updated 8 hours ago
US to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Department

US to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Department

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM