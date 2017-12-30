Karachi's Mukka Chowk loses fist

KARACHI: The fist from the erstwhile Mukka Chowk was removed Saturday, over a year after the roundabout was renamed after the first prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan.



A picture of Liaquat has been put in the place of the fist and on the walls of the roundabout.

The move is the series of actions that were taken after the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement launched a tirade against the country on August 22, 2016.

A photo of the roundabout when the fist was installed on it. Photo: Online

After the founder’s incendiary speech, party workers attacked media houses and clashed with the police.

As a consequence of the incident, flags of MQM and posters of the party founder were removed from the city. The government also arrested workers and sealed party offices.

One of the moves included the renaming of Mukka Chowk after Liaquat Ali Khan.