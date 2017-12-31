Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 31 2017
REUTERS

Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury

REUTERS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Premier League match against Burnley, in Manchester's Old Trafford, Britain, December 26, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/Files

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, manager Jose Mourinho said.

The former Sweden international was not in Saturday’s squad as Mourinho’s men were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Southampton at Old Trafford — United’s third successive draw.

Ibrahimovic was re-signed by United in the summer, having departed the club at the end of last season, and overcame meniscus and cruciate ligament damage to return to action in late November.

However, Mourinho — who saw Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher during Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Southampton — said Ibrahimovic is set for another injury layoff.

“We lost Ibrahimovic for a month, he stops his run to recovery, he has been running for many months, what he needs is to play,” Mourinho said.

