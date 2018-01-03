Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that any evidence of corruption against him is yet to be discovered.



He was talking to the media after attending the corruption proceedings against him at the accountability court.

Nawaz also lamented the judiciary's favourable treatment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, referring to his recent 'clearance' by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case against him as well his bail in the anti-terrorism cases against him.

The former premier also expressed disappointment at rumours that his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was to seek 'safe passage' from his present predicaments.

"Spreading such rumours was unfair on Saudi Arabia," said Nawaz, adding that Saudi-Pakistan relations are historic and solid.

He claimed there was nothing extraordinary about his visit, adding that those spreading baseless rumours have brought harm to the country.

Talking about his corruption case, Nawaz wondered what [charge of] misappropriation exists [against him] which has not been discovered yet. "I was disqualified on Iqama yet Imran’s apology accepted," he asserted.

Addressing Imran, Nawaz said: "You have accepted wrongdoing by using the amnesty scheme to declare assets whose sources are unexplained".

The former premier lamented that Imran confessed to his crime yet was declared honest and truthful.

He added that until today no charge has been levelled against him let alone proved against him.

Later, reports said Nawaz will address a press conference at Punjab House, Islamabad at 2pm today alongside party leaders and cabinet members.

Earlier today, Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar attended the hearing into the three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The three references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties.

Nawaz and his family members reached the court complex early morning to be present at the hearing, which was conducted by Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir.

Three prosecution witnesses recorded their statement