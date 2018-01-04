Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No intention to seek any new assistance from IMF: Rana Afzal

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal 

KARACHI: Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said the government has no intention of seeking any new financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a news conference in Karachi earlier today, Afzal said the economic outlook of the country is positive and the government is receiving enough funds to meet development expenditures.

He said Pakistan has enough foreign exchange reserves to meet its debt obligations. The government will make efforts during the next six months to leave the country in a healthy condition financially before the next elections.

The country has foreign exchange reserves of 19.7 billion dollars, he noted.

The minister said import of unnecessary goods is being reduced and exports have increased by 17 percent in the last five months. He expressed hope that the fiscal deficit would decrease in the days to come.

Agriculture would have more share in the GDP growth this year, he pointed out.

To a question, Afzal said Pakistan wants to resolve all issues with the United States through dialogue. He remarked that the country would satisfy the United States on every objection.

On the Afghanistan situation, the minister said instability in the region is not in Pakistan’s interests. He added that Pakistan is erecting barbed wire on its border with Afghanistan to prevent illegal cross-border movement.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, Afzal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has never uttered words of praise for any positive development.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Updated 15 hours ago
China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan's one-day expense is 'over $255 million', Miftah Ismail fires back at US

Pakistan's one-day expense is 'over $255 million', Miftah Ismail fires back at US

 Updated yesterday
Google moved 16bn euros to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg

Google moved 16bn euros to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM