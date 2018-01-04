No intention to seek any new assistance from IMF: Rana Afzal

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal

KARACHI: Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said the government has no intention of seeking any new financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a news conference in Karachi earlier today, Afzal said the economic outlook of the country is positive and the government is receiving enough funds to meet development expenditures.

He said Pakistan has enough foreign exchange reserves to meet its debt obligations. The government will make efforts during the next six months to leave the country in a healthy condition financially before the next elections.

The country has foreign exchange reserves of 19.7 billion dollars, he noted.

The minister said import of unnecessary goods is being reduced and exports have increased by 17 percent in the last five months. He expressed hope that the fiscal deficit would decrease in the days to come.

Agriculture would have more share in the GDP growth this year, he pointed out.

To a question, Afzal said Pakistan wants to resolve all issues with the United States through dialogue. He remarked that the country would satisfy the United States on every objection.

On the Afghanistan situation, the minister said instability in the region is not in Pakistan’s interests. He added that Pakistan is erecting barbed wire on its border with Afghanistan to prevent illegal cross-border movement.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, Afzal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has never uttered words of praise for any positive development.