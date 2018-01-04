What happens in KSA stays in KSA?

It is essential, for a Pakistani president or prime minister, chief minister, politician or even a bureaucrat to make at least one trip to Saudi Arabia during his/her time in office. Either for religious duties or official business.



Nawaz Sharif did the same on New Year’s Eve. But Nawaz Sharif is neither a prime minister nor a member of the parliament anymore. So then, why was his flight to the Kingdom of such interest? It is important to add that he made the trip a few days after his younger brother, who is touted to be the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate for prime minister, too, had flown to Saudi Arabia. Shehbaz Sharif was in the country to hold “important meetings and perform Umrah”, according to an official press release.

No other details were released. And so, the rumour mill started churning at full speed.

There was much speculation. Despite denials by government ministers, some smelled foul play. Regardless, we can’t be blamed for overreacting. If the PML-N leadership had been more transparent and forthcoming with information, the hype could have been put to rest.

On January 1, the Sharif brothers met the Saudi crown prince for over an hour, a family spokesperson confirmed. But prior to this, according to reliable sources, Shehbaz had had a one-on-one meeting with the prince separately a day earlier. This has not been confirmed or denied. Then there was the younger Sharif’s “chance encounter” with Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the entrance of Masjid e Nabwi (SAW).

That’s quiet a coincidence.

Despite what we are being told, the trip, by all guesses, is important considering the national state of affairs. The younger Sharif was a royal guest, brought to the Kingdom on a plane of the royal fleet. His elder brother, however, had to take a commercial flight. How things change?

But when returning to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif too got a royal aircraft to fly him to Islamabad. Was Shehbaz successful in convincing the Saudi monarchy to bury the hatchet? They may have been nursing a grudge after Nawaz Sharif, when in the PM office, refused to send Pakistani troops to fight in Yemen.

There could also be more. Last year, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Since then, he and his party have taken on an aggressive stance against the judiciary and the establishment. This is becoming a real challenge for Shehbaz Sharif who has been named as PML-N’s next candidate for prime minister. Those in the inner circles tell me that the chief minister of Punjab has tried relentlessly to convince his brother to tone down the rhetoric, but has not been very successful.

Help may have finally come from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Sources tell me that Mohammad bin Salman wants the best of ties with Pakistan and prevent anything that could cause instability. He has advised Nawaz Sharif to not take a confrontational route, and avoid aggressive politics to ensure a peaceful transition from one government to the next.

In the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif also commended the crown prince for the position he adopted post US President Trump’s decision to shift the American embassy to Jerusalem, another PML-N leader told me, who asked not to be named. The CM Punjab promised to promote better and stronger relations between the two countries.

Yet, back home there is talk of a 2007 type of National Reconciliation Ordinance being revived. But people close to the former premier say he has no such plans as such a move can be akin to a political suicide for him and could also ruin his daughter’s chances in the political arena.

But most of this is just conjectures and second-hand information. What really happened in Saudi Arabia will remain a mystery.





Note: The views expressed, are those of the author, and do not reflect the official policy or position of Geo News or the Jang Group.

