Terrorists involved in attack on Major Ishaq killed in IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Balochistan killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Terrorist Zahir Shah and his accomplice and banned terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) member were involved in an attack on Major Ishaq.

Major Ishaq embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire during a search operation at a terrorist hideout in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan on November 22, 2017.

The security forces managed to apprehend four terrorists, who were on a mission of planting improvised explosive device (IED) in the area, said the ISPR statement.



15 apprehended in IBOs in Balochistan

FC Balochistan also conducted IBOs in Zhob, Sibbi, Dera Murad Jamali, Mach, and Killi Ismail. 15 suspects including eight terrorists involved in an attack on police were apprehended.

Weapons, ammunition, 70 kilograms of explosives, and communication equipment were recovered.