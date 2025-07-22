After e-bus, Lahore to get electric tram service

Three-box electric tram, which is set to be launched in Lahore, can be seen in this undated image. — X/@akram_fahim

LAHORE: After the successful introduction of electric buses, Lahore is now gearing up to welcome electric trams as part of its public transportation network, an Orange Line spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The authorities have placed an order for these trams from China, marking another milestone in its move toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly urban transit system.

According to the spokesperson, the new electric trams are highly efficient — capable of travelling 25 to 27 kilometres on just a 10-minute charge.

Each tram will feature a three-compartment (three-box) design and will have the capacity to carry up to 250 passengers at a time.

"The assembly of the first three-compartment trams is currently underway at the Ali Town Depot," the spokesperson added.

The electric tram service will initially be launched as a pilot project, with a proposed route running from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura.

"At first, the tram will operate on a trial basis," the spokesperson said. "It has been proposed that the service be offered free of charge during this phase. If successful, fare structures will be introduced for regular operations."