Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Taxi driver Melissa Ede wins £4m on lottery scratchcard

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Melissa Ede. Photo: The Sun 

A 57-year-old taxi driver has won a £4 million on a scratchcard lottery and plans to splash out on a new home, a £50,000 Mercedes and a lavish wedding. 

Melissa Ede, a transgender, even plans to reward fans of her YouTube videos who donated between £5 and £20 to an appeal to replace her rotting teeth, The Sun reported.

But Ede refuses to help out her four adult kids — aged 19, 29, 30 and 39 — because they disowned her.

She said: “I know we should all love our children unconditionally but they cut me out of their lives. They weren’t there during my hardest times and rejected me," said Ede while referring to the time she had started to identify herself as a woman. 

“I still love them but I don’t want false love off them because I’ve got money now."

“The people who have stood by me through thick and thin — it’s payback time for them.”

Ede, who lives in a single room in a shared home since the past 15 years, plans to move to a £500,000 pad in her home city of Hull, East Yorks.

She plans to replace her Ford Mondeo with an R-class seven-seater Mercedes.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Arundhati Roy: the literary canary in India's coalmine

Arundhati Roy: the literary canary in India's coalmine

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistanis who made us proud in 2017

Pakistanis who made us proud in 2017

 Updated 3 days ago
Obama lists Mohsin Hamid's Exit West as one of the best books of 2017

Obama lists Mohsin Hamid's Exit West as one of the best books of 2017

 Updated 4 days ago
Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass wedding

Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass wedding

 Updated 4 days ago
Singapore bar offers bitcoin New Year party package

Singapore bar offers bitcoin New Year party package

 Updated 5 days ago
January 1 marks mass birthday in Afghanistan

January 1 marks mass birthday in Afghanistan

 Updated 5 days ago
Self-healing glass: a cracking discovery from Japan

Self-healing glass: a cracking discovery from Japan

 Updated a week ago
India's 'moonwalking' traffic cop turns heads

India's 'moonwalking' traffic cop turns heads

 Updated a week ago
Turning e-waste into art at Ghana's toxic dump

Turning e-waste into art at Ghana's toxic dump

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM