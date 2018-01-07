Can't connect right now! retry
Man kills wife, mother-in-law over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

FAISALABAD: A man shot dead his wife and mother-in-law when a domestic dispute turned ugly in the Ashrafabad area of Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect Iftikhar Rasool came to visit his wife at his in-laws’ house, where she was living after a quarrel with her husband. When his wife refused to go with him, he started shooting, killing her and her mother while injuring his sister-in-law.

The suspect fled after the incident. A hunt to locate him is under way, DSP Sargodha Road Circle said.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Allied Hospital for post-mortem. The injured sister-in-law was sent home after medical treatment.

