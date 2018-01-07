Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan released on Sunday 147 Indian fishermen from a prison in Karachi’s Malir as a goodwill gesture.

According to jail officials, the fishermen were sent to Lahore Cantt station, where they will set of for India through the Wagah border.

The Edhi Foundation officials said that the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen were paid by charity.

On Jan 1, Pakistan government handed over the list of 457 Indian prisoners including 58 civil and 399 fishermen in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India.

According to Foreign Office statement, this step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively.

Pakistan was scheduled to release 146 fishermen on 08 January 2018 (Monday). The Indian Government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

