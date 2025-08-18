CJP-led meeting orders judges to report interference, sets strict timelines for cases

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi chairs a meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 18, 2025. — Supreme Court

Judge’s complaint on interference decided within 14 days.

Tenancy, family cases must conclude within six months.

Detainee in disappearance cases produced within 24 hours.



ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Monday decided that any judge facing external interference in judicial matters must lodge a complaint within 24 hours.

The session, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, was attended by all chief justices of the high courts along with the Attorney General of Pakistan. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were also approved during the sitting.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring speedy and effective delivery of justice. It was decided that a complaint of interference would have to be filed within a day, while the dignity of the judge making the complaint would be fully protected. A decision on such a complaint would be reached within 14 days.

To discourage unnecessary commercial litigation, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Justice Shafi Siddiqui. The meeting also set case completion timelines: tenancy and family matters must be disposed of within six months, inheritance and property cases within 12 months, and murder trials within a maximum of two years.

The committee further ruled that in enforced disappearance cases, the detained person must be produced before a court within 24 hours.

The performance of the model criminal trial courts of the Sindh High Court and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was appreciated. The forum also decided to prepare recommendations for the establishment of a District Judiciary Policy Forum and for the welfare of judges.

It was further directed that information and grievance redressal forums be established in all high courts and district courts. The delay in repatriation of judges working in special courts and tribunals would also be resolved, the meeting assured.

According to the communiqué, the next meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee will be held on October 17.