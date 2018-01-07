Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013.

“The entire world said that Pakistan would default in 2013 but the nation gave Nawaz Sharif a chance and look where the country is standing now,” Sanaullah said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a vocational training centre in Faisalabad.

The law minister said that load shedding ended in Pakistan during Nawaz’s tenure.

“The world is saying that Pakistan’s economy has strengthened and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has changed the fortune of the country,” he claimed, adding that despite all the development his party – Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) – was "stopped from working."

The provincial minister encouraged people to send their daughters to the vocational training centre to learn trades and support them in earning a livelihood. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Updated 6 hours ago
Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

 Updated 9 hours ago
KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

 Updated 6 hours ago
1,338 drug traffickers including 27 foreigners rounded up in 2017: ANF

1,338 drug traffickers including 27 foreigners rounded up in 2017: ANF

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM