Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013.

“The entire world said that Pakistan would default in 2013 but the nation gave Nawaz Sharif a chance and look where the country is standing now,” Sanaullah said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a vocational training centre in Faisalabad.

The law minister said that load shedding ended in Pakistan during Nawaz’s tenure.

“The world is saying that Pakistan’s economy has strengthened and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has changed the fortune of the country,” he claimed, adding that despite all the development his party – Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) – was "stopped from working."

The provincial minister encouraged people to send their daughters to the vocational training centre to learn trades and support them in earning a livelihood.