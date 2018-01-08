Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif instructs Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail to lower taxes

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

PM's adviser on Finance Miftah Ismail met Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Monday 

LAHORE: Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue Miftah Ismail called on PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Monday, where the former premier instructed him to implement tax reforms to strengthen the economy.

During the meeting, Nawaz instructed Ismail to refund 100% sales tax to exporters by February 15 this year, and to reduce individual tax rate immediately to provide relief to the public – not keeping the rate more than 15 percent.

Nawaz also asked the Finance Adviser to ensure no income tax is levied on monthly incomes of up to Rs 0.1 million.

The PML-N chief also shared concerns of industrialists, saying that they were worried about gas prices and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), and asked Ismail to decrease the rates immediately so that Pakistani industrialists could compete effectively with those from rest of the world.

Government taking measures to expand tax net: Miftah Ismail

PM's Adviser on Finance says government in recent months has stabilised the Rupee and tariffs on imported goods to boost exports

After being appointed as PM’s finance adviser late last year, Miftah Ismail had expressed resolve to take several measures for enhancing the tax net to increase revenue with the consultation of all stakeholders.

"We want to facilitate new tax filers and lessen the tax burden on middle class citizens for balancing tax distribution,” he had said, adding that the government planned tax reforms to focus on widening the tax base, simplifying tax structures, and slashing personal tax rates to encourage more people to file returns. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Stocks continue bullish rally, KSE100 crosses 43,000 points

Stocks continue bullish rally, KSE100 crosses 43,000 points

Updated 10 hours ago
Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

 Updated 17 hours ago
Dollar rate increases by Rs1.2, stands at Rs113.5 in open market

Dollar rate increases by Rs1.2, stands at Rs113.5 in open market

Updated 18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Updated 4 days ago
Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM