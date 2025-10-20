FBR lifestyle monitoring cell zeroes in on 20 suspected tax dodgers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building can be seen. — X@FBRSpokesperson/File

Intelligence reports shared with RTOs nationwide for action.

Probes target lavish assets, minimal income tax declarations.

Three tax-dodging cases detailed by investigators.

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s Lifestyle Monitoring Cell has flagged over 20 cases where taxpayers display multimillion-rupee assets, luxury vehicles and frequent foreign travel, yet declare negligible assets in their income-tax returns, The News reported.

Investigators highlight three cases. In one case, an individual from southern Punjab allegedly owns 19 late-model vehicles worth Rs624 million, but in tax year 2020 declared only one vehicle valued at Rs1 million.

For tax years 2021, 2022 and 2023, the same filer reported a Toyota Yaris valued at Rs3.075 million, while in tax year 2024 they listed “N/A” for vehicle ownership.

The FBR has established the Lifestyle Monitoring Cell in the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) of Inland Revenue with the mandate to scrutinise those who display their lifestyle on the social media but contribute negligibly to the national kitty by declaring and paying their taxes.

The intelligence reports have been shared with the respective Regional Taxpayer Office (RTO) across Pakistan, and legal proceedings for action have already begun for the recovery of taxes.

According to details, a digital content creator and travel vlogger engaged in frequent luxury international travels during the tax years from 2020 to 2025. In 2020, he travelled to Seychelles (a tropical island vacation), but in 2021, no international travel was recorded (likely due to Covid-19 restrictions).

In 2022, he made multiple trips, including to the UAE (Dubai), the Philippines, Spain, and the Netherlands. In tax year 2023, he travelled to Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), the Maldives, and Georgia. In 2024, there was extensive travelling across Europe and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia (multiple visits, possibly for pilgrimage or events), Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Hungary, France, Belgium (to attend the Tomorrowland music festival), and Switzerland.

In 2025, he visited Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Saudi Arabia, France, Austria, and the Czech Republic. On scrutiny of his filed returns, the FBR found that he had declared an income of Rs490,800 with declared expenses of Rs390,000 and possessing net assets of Rs1,090,800 despite evidence of spending on luxury vacations in Seychelles.

In Tax Year 2021, the declared income was shown at Rs541,880 with declared expenses of Rs385,000 and by year-end end his net assets were Rs1,232,680, but there was no evidence of travel because of Covid restrictions

In 2022, the declared income stood at Rs564,040 and declared expenses were standing at Rs396,000, and net assets were hovering around Rs1,387,720. In 2023, the declared income was standing at Rs784,600, but the expenses were shown at Rs480,000, and net assets were shown at Rs1,672,320 by year's end.

In tax year 2024, the declared income in filed returns was shown at Rs816,800, but the expenses incurred to the tune of Rs504,000, while net assets remained at Rs1,929,120 by year-end despite evidence of multiple visits abroad. This shows grossly concealed income.

In the second case, the Lifestyle Monitoring Cell found concealed assets of Rs180,500,000 (Rs180.5 million). This individual belongs to a political family from Southern Punjab. According to the publicly available evidence, he owns four vehicles of high value but did not declare them in his tax returns and those used by his father.

He owns a Lexus LX 570 -- Flagship luxury SUV Model 2019, having an estimated market value of Rs80 million, a Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV with a value of Rs15 million, a Suzuki Hayabusa (2021) High performance Super bike of value of Rs5.5 million, BMW i7 Electric luxury Sedan with a market value of Rs80 million.

The taxpayer was registered on 12-01-23. In tax year 2023, only two motorcycles were declared, including a BMW M1000 RR (Rs14.2 million) and a BMW R1250GS (Rs9.28 million). The total declared value stands at Rs31.28 million.

In tax year 2024, the same motorcycle (BMW M1000RR) was declared in the returns, and the BMW 1250GS was not listed.

Investigations show that the taxpayer reported just a negligible part of his actual observable assets and did not disclose the sources of funds used to purchase the concealed vehicles. This pattern strongly suggests tax evasion.

In the third case, the value of concealed assets is estimated at Rs624 million. The FBR has found evidence that the taxpayer possessed and used 19 vehicles, including sports cars, luxury SUVs, off-road trucks, motorcycles and an ATV.

The FBR’s Lifestyle Monitoring Cell has found that the taxpayer possessed and used a Chevrolet Corvette C8 (Stingray) 2020 model with a market value of Rs80 million, a Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV (700cc) valued at Rs6.5 million, a Harley-Davidson Pan America (1250cc) worth Rs15 million, and a Honda CD200 Roadmaster worth Rs0.5 million.

The list also includes a Chevrolet Silverado valued at Rs40 million; two Toyota Hilux Revo (2.4L diesel) double-cabin units valued at Rs40 million; a Toyota FJ Cruiser worth Rs15 million; and a Ford F-150 Raptor worth Rs70 million.

Further, the taxpayer used a Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series worth Rs5 million; a Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series Pickup worth Rs4 million; a Toyota 4Runner (4x4 SUV) worth Rs60 million; and a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series worth Rs90 million.

Additional vehicles cited are a Range Rover valued at Rs80 million; an Audi Q7 worth Rs30 million; a Toyota Tundra worth Rs25 million; and a Toyota Tacoma worth Rs15 million.

Lastly, the taxpayer possessed a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series valued at Rs40 million; a Toyota Land Cruiser 100-Series worth Rs25 million; and a Mercedes Benz (Sedan) worth Rs9 million.

The FBR has found that none of these luxury vehicles appear in the taxpayer’s wealth statement. When contacted, the Monitoring Cell in charge, he said investigations were underway against the potential tax-dodgers, but they could not close their identity under the income tax obligations.