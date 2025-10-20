 
Geo News

Why is the price of tomatoes soaring across country?

Retailers are charging more than double or even more than the wholesale price of Rs250-Rs300 per kg

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2025

This undated image shows a labourer sorting tomatoes and packing in the wooden boxes at Vegetable Market. — APP
This undated image shows a labourer sorting tomatoes and packing in the wooden boxes at Vegetable Market. — APP

Tomato price has skyrocketed in Karachi, Islamabad, and several other parts of the country, adding to the burden on already inflation-stricken consumers.

The rate has reached up to Rs550 per kg in Karachi and Islamabad, with buyers declaring the hike as unprecedented amid criticism of price control mechanism.

Retailers are charging more than double or even more than the wholesale price of Rs250-Rs300 per kg. Ironically, the official rate of tomatoes is Rs170 per kg, as notified in the price list issued by the district administration.

The sudden rate spike has forced consumers to curtail tomato purchases, with many buying only small quantities for cooking needs.

Some have turned to the low-price alternatives like tomato paste or yoghurt. Vendors have confirmed reduced demand due to inflated prices.

Traders attributed the surge to a sharp decline in supply from key producing regions, saying that Balochistan’s tomato crop was nearing its end, while imports from Iran had dropped significantly. At the same time, border closures with Afghanistan also disrupted supplies.

They insisted that the next crop from Sindh expected to reach wholesale markets next month expected to ease prices. Traders, however, said until then, the shortage was likely to persist, keeping rates unusually high.

Prices of other vegetables, including peas, zucchini and ginger, have also risen by Rs50-Rs100 per kg.

Pakistan asks Qatar to divert 2026 LNG shipments amid oversupply concerns
Pakistan asks Qatar to divert 2026 LNG shipments amid oversupply concerns
'First drop of rain': Pakistan finalises sale of First Women Bank to UAE firm video
'First drop of rain': Pakistan finalises sale of First Women Bank to UAE firm
In Washington meetings, Aurangzeb advances Pakistan's economic, digital agenda
In Washington meetings, Aurangzeb advances Pakistan's economic, digital agenda
Flood-hit electricity consumers 'get August bill waiver' video
Flood-hit electricity consumers 'get August bill waiver'
Govt, IMF mull raising GST, withholding taxes on solar panels and internet services
Govt, IMF mull raising GST, withholding taxes on solar panels and internet services
Pakistan seeks China's support for Brics' New Development Bank membership
Pakistan seeks China's support for Brics' New Development Bank membership
FinMin Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airports' privatisation
FinMin Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airports' privatisation
Karachi consumers can choose their own power supplier from 2026, NA told
Karachi consumers can choose their own power supplier from 2026, NA told