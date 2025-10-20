Why is the price of tomatoes soaring across country?

This undated image shows a labourer sorting tomatoes and packing in the wooden boxes at Vegetable Market. — APP

Tomato price has skyrocketed in Karachi, Islamabad, and several other parts of the country, adding to the burden on already inflation-stricken consumers.

The rate has reached up to Rs550 per kg in Karachi and Islamabad, with buyers declaring the hike as unprecedented amid criticism of price control mechanism.

Retailers are charging more than double or even more than the wholesale price of Rs250-Rs300 per kg. Ironically, the official rate of tomatoes is Rs170 per kg, as notified in the price list issued by the district administration.

The sudden rate spike has forced consumers to curtail tomato purchases, with many buying only small quantities for cooking needs.

Some have turned to the low-price alternatives like tomato paste or yoghurt. Vendors have confirmed reduced demand due to inflated prices.

Traders attributed the surge to a sharp decline in supply from key producing regions, saying that Balochistan’s tomato crop was nearing its end, while imports from Iran had dropped significantly. At the same time, border closures with Afghanistan also disrupted supplies.

They insisted that the next crop from Sindh expected to reach wholesale markets next month expected to ease prices. Traders, however, said until then, the shortage was likely to persist, keeping rates unusually high.

Prices of other vegetables, including peas, zucchini and ginger, have also risen by Rs50-Rs100 per kg.