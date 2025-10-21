 
Bull run continues at PSX on IMF deal, current account surplus

Pakistan’s current account returns to surplus in September as trade deficit narrows

October 21, 2025

Two investors can be seen discussing in front of the digital stock board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism over Pakistan’s staff-level agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as expectations of strong corporate results and potential Saudi investments.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 Index reached an intraday high of 168,197.47, gaining 2,171.23, or 1.31%, from the previous close of 166,242.90 points. It touched a low of 166,923.59 points, still up 680.69 points, or 0.41%.

Market expert and CEO of Ismail Iqbal Securities, Ahfaz Mustafa, attributed the bullish sentiment to a mix of macroeconomic and corporate factors. “The successful SLA, the upcoming result season, and the first sell-off of a state-owned enterprise — the First Women Bank — are fueling positive sentiments,” he said.

“Talks about investments from Saudi Arabia and the current account surplus are also adding to the optimism,” he added.

Pakistan’s current account returned to a surplus in September as the trade deficit narrowed, providing temporary relief to the country’s external finances.

The current account posted a surplus of $110 million in September, compared with the deficit of $325 million in the previous month and the $52 million shortfall in September 2024, according to State Bank of Pakistan data released on Monday.

However, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, the nation’s current account deficit increased by 18% to $594 million. In September, the current account balance reported a surprising surplus that caught analysts and markets off guard, as expectations were for a deficit. The last time a surplus was recorded in June.

Saad Hanif, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said that the surplus was a significant upside surprise compared with industry expectations of a deficit ranging from $400 million to $500 million.

"The divergence likely stems from timing and accounting adjustments between customs and balance of payments reporting,” Hanif said.“This positive surprise could provide temporary support,” he added.

