Tuesday Jan 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Certain ‘godfathers, mafia’ pulling strings of Qadri: Information Minister

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday questioned on whose directions Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri visits repeatedly to Pakistan from Canada.

“Who are these powers, the mafias, the godfathers on whose directions he returns on a particular situation,” Aurangzeb said while talking to media here.

“Masses are capable of connecting all dots and knowing what is going on,” she said.

On the other hand, she said, Nawaz appears in courts to face cases against him despite the courts using terms like Sicilian mafia.

Tahir-ul-Qadri announces countrywide protest against PML-N from January 17

PAT chief says protest will not stop until the entire PML-N [government] is finished

Dismissing calls for early elections, the minister said that Senate and general elections will be held on schedule come what may.

The government is facing increasing pressure from PAT, flanked by major opposition parties, for resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah ended on Sunday after the Model Town incident report.

Qadri announced a countrywide protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government which will commence from January 17.

